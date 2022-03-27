Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ola e-scooter catches fire in Pune, company initiates probe
pune news

Ola e-scooter catches fire in Pune, company initiates probe

Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action
Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action. (HT)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Pune

Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action.

A video of the company’s electric scooter catching fire was widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of the vehicle. In a video going viral on social media, an Ola S1 pro electric scooter was seen to be on fire in Lohegaon on Saturday. The 31-second clip shows scooter, parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, completely engulfed in fire.

Reacting to the incident, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet: “Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”

On Twitter, the Bengaluru-based company stated: “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days.”

The company further said it is constantly in touch with the customer “who is absolutely safe”.

Asserting that vehicle safety is of paramount importance for it, Ola Electric said, “We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days.”

This is the first safety-related incident reported since the company started deliveries of the electric scooter. It had earlier faced issues with delivery timelines.

RELATED STORIES

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP