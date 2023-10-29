Ola e-scooter fire incident in Pune: Firm claims aftermarket part used in bike led to short circuit

Ola on Sunday claimed that the “aftermarket part” used in the scooter led to the short circuit and electric scooter fire incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

An Ola two-wheeler caught fire in the parking lot of DY Patil College on Saturday (October 28). A video showing heavy smoke coming out of an Ola scooter while the fire brigade team using a water hose to control it went viral on social media.

The scooter was burnt during a sudden fire incident which according to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade was an incident of battery fire.

Ola in its statement said, “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.”

“At Ola, safety is the highest priority and we follow stringent vehicle safety and quality standards. We urge our customers to only use genuine spare parts and accessories for all service requirements and contact us online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support,” the statement read.

In March 2022, another Ola S1 Pro scooter caught fire in the Dhanori area of Pune city.

