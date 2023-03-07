One killed in gun firing in Velha
According to the police, prima facie it seems that the daylight crime is the fallout of a family dispute
A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a gun firing incident in Velha on Monday, said police officials. The deceased has been identified as Navnath alias Papusheth Renuse (40) of Pabe village in Velha tehsil of Pune district.
According to the police, Renuse was near the main market area of Velha when motorcycle-borne accused fired rounds at him. After receiving the alert, a team of Velha police reached the spot and rushed Renuse to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
According to the police, prima facie it seems that the daylight crime is the fallout of a family dispute. Police have collected CCTV camera footages from nearby localities as part of probe. Velha police station has filed a case.
