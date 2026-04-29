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One more arrested in Kolhapur sexual exploitation case

Kolhapur police arrested Sharukh Hussain Desai in a sexual exploitation case. Investigations reveal a pattern of emotional manipulation and blackmail.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Kolhapur police on Tuesday arrested another suspect in connection with the sexual exploitation and blackmail case registered at the Hatkanangale Police Station in Kolhapur district, officials said.

Police said Sharukh was allegedly an accomplice of the prime accused in the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sharukh Hussain Desai, 30, of Shiroli Pulachi village in Hatkanangale tehsil. Police said he was allegedly an accomplice of the prime accused in the case.

Officials said another woman approached the police on Tuesday in connection with the case, and efforts are underway to counsel and encourage her to formally register a complaint.

According to the police, an FIR was initially registered at Rajarampuri Police Station on Sunday before the case was transferred to the Hatkanangale counterpart for further investigation.

Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur, said, “We have arrested the prime accused and detained his friend who was helping him.”

The prime accused is identified as Shahid Sameer Sanade, 22, of Shiroli Pulachi village in Hatkanangale taluka. Police said he was a pharmacy diploma student and came into contact with the victim during her studies.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused allegedly used social media platforms to befriend women before drawing them into emotional relationships. Police suspect that the women were later sexually assaulted, while objectionable videos were allegedly recorded and used to threaten and blackmail them.

Investigators suspect that several women may have been targeted using a similar pattern. The accused allegedly called victims to lodges in Shiroli and Kolhapur, where the assaults were carried out and filmed.

Police are probing whether the case involves a larger organised network, as the nature of the allegations points to the possible targeting of multiple victims. Investigators are examining reports that objectionable videos may have been circulated among associates of the accused.

The case has triggered protests in the district, with some right-wing organisations demanding stringent action and a wider probe. Memorandums have reportedly been submitted to senior police officials seeking the arrest of all alleged accomplices.

Authorities have appealed to other possible victims to come forward, assuring them of confidentiality and protection.

Given the sensitivity of the case, the investigation is being supervised by senior officers.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / One more arrested in Kolhapur sexual exploitation case
Home / Cities / Pune / One more arrested in Kolhapur sexual exploitation case
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