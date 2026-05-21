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Ongoing roadwork raises concerns ahead of monsoon onset

Pune's monsoon is imminent, but roadworks by the PMC remain unfinished, raising safety concerns among citizens regarding traffic disruptions.

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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PUNE: With the weather department forecasting the monsoon’s arrival within a few days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to complete several road excavation and resurfacing works across the city, raising concerns among citizens over traffic disruption and commuter safety during the rainy season.

Pune, India - Feb. 13, 2023: Road widening work in progress near NIBM (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

At several locations, fresh road excavation works for water pipelines, drainage lines and cable laying are still underway. Civic officials said the civic body generally sets a deadline of May 31 every year for completion of road digging and resurfacing works before the onset of monsoon.

PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “Every year, we set a deadline of May 31 to complete road digging and resurfacing works. During the rainy season, only emergency and essential works are permitted. Some projects may get delayed, but the civic administration will instruct all contractors to complete pending road works on priority.”

However, citizens and political leaders have questioned the timing of the ongoing works. Nationalist Congress Party leader Nitin Kadam said PMC had started road digging work near the Mahalaxmi Temple close to Sarasbaug only on Wednesday.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Ongoing roadwork raises concerns ahead of monsoon onset
Home / Cities / Pune / Ongoing roadwork raises concerns ahead of monsoon onset
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