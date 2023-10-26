Onion rates in Pune bring tears to eyes again

There has been a steady increase in the rates of onions across the state in the last two weeks, from ₹20 to ₹25 per kg onion during the first week of October, onions were sold at ₹40 per kg on Thursday.

At Nashik, the wholesale cost of onions at India’s largest market Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee has surged by 58% in the past 15 days. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Pune city, the onion rates have gone up to ₹45 to ₹50 per kg, retail traders said, citing fallen supply and increased demand.

At Nashik, the wholesale cost of onions at India’s largest market Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee has surged by 58% in the past 15 days, primarily due to a decrease in the total sown area in the state compared to less rainfall, farmers said.

“From last few days, the rates of onion at the Market Yard Pune is continuously increasing. Accordingly, per quintal rate has gone up to ₹3,000 now, and the rates in the retail market have also increased,” said Santosh Chavan a trader from Pune Market Yard.

In the retail markets and vegetable markets of the city, per kg onion this week was between ₹40 to ₹50 per kg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today we are selling onions for around ₹45 per kg in the vegetable market. Onions were sold at ₹20 to ₹25 per kg two weeks ago,” said Ramesh Kirve, a vegetable seller from Mandai.

“A few months back tomato rates were above ₹150 per kg and now slowly the onion rates are also skyrocketing. There should be some monitoring over the rates and during the festive period vegetable rates must remain affordable,” said Meghna Kamble, a citizen.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON