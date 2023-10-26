Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Onion rates in Pune bring tears to eyes again

Onion rates in Pune bring tears to eyes again

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 26, 2023 10:55 PM IST

In Pune city, the onion rates have gone up to ₹45 to ₹50 per kg, retail traders said, citing fallen supply and increased demand

There has been a steady increase in the rates of onions across the state in the last two weeks, from 20 to 25 per kg onion during the first week of October, onions were sold at 40 per kg on Thursday.

At Nashik, the wholesale cost of onions at India’s largest market Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee has surged by 58% in the past 15 days. (HT File Photo)

In Pune city, the onion rates have gone up to 45 to 50 per kg, retail traders said, citing fallen supply and increased demand.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

At Nashik, the wholesale cost of onions at India’s largest market Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee has surged by 58% in the past 15 days, primarily due to a decrease in the total sown area in the state compared to less rainfall, farmers said.

“From last few days, the rates of onion at the Market Yard Pune is continuously increasing. Accordingly, per quintal rate has gone up to 3,000 now, and the rates in the retail market have also increased,” said Santosh Chavan a trader from Pune Market Yard.

In the retail markets and vegetable markets of the city, per kg onion this week was between 40 to 50 per kg.

“Today we are selling onions for around 45 per kg in the vegetable market. Onions were sold at 20 to 25 per kg two weeks ago,” said Ramesh Kirve, a vegetable seller from Mandai.

“A few months back tomato rates were above 150 per kg and now slowly the onion rates are also skyrocketing. There should be some monitoring over the rates and during the festive period vegetable rates must remain affordable,” said Meghna Kamble, a citizen.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
market increase
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP