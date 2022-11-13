Only Covaxin doses available in Pune, supply of Covishield stopped

The city is witnessing no stock of Covishield vaccine doses. As on Sunday, as many as 68 centres across Pune city only had Covaxin doses available, confirmed health department officials on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials noted that the state government has stopped the supply for Covishield and Corbevax vaccines.

Speaking about the vaccine stock, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that only 68 PMC centres are functioning for vaccination.

“These 68 centers have only Covaxin doses. Covishield and Corbevax supply has been stopped by the state department. The supply for Covishield has stopped for the last one month and Corbevax vaccine stock has been stopped for the last week. Some private hospitals may have Covishield but not all,” said Dr Deokar.

He further added that the response for booster dose of Corbevax was very low.

“Until the end of October, only 1,503 doses of Corbevax were administered as booster doses. The response to vaccines has seen a drastic decrease,” said Dr Deokar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, the health department of the PMC has administered 3,884,181 first dose, 3,264,878 second dose and 526,992 booster dose.Total jabs given by the PMC since the start of vaccination drive is 7,676,051 as per the data shared by the department revealed.

However, Covid cases have also seen a decrease in the city limits. As on Sunday, only 31 positive cases were reported in the city limits according to the state health department and no deaths were reported due to Covid.