Opium trees worth 11.60L seized by Loni Kalbhor police

PUNE

On Wednesday afternoon, the Loni Kalbhor Police raided and destroyed an illegal opium farm in the Holkarwadi area.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Loni Kalbhor Police raided and destroyed an illegal opium farm in the Holkarwadi area. Furthermore, the police seized 1,374 opium plants totalling 116 kg, with a market value of ₹11.60 lakh. Two farmers involved in illegal cultivation have been arrested and charged with illegal drug trafficking.

Rajaram Holkar (50), of Holkarwadi, and Balu Katke (50), of Patilnagar in Holkarwadi, Haveli taluka, were arrested by the cops.

Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Dattatray Chavan and the patrol team were informed that opium cultivation was taking place in a wheat field near the stream that runs from Autadewadi to Holkarwadi.

Based on the information, a team of Loni Kalbhor police officers raided and destroyed illegal farming in Holkarwadi on Wednesday afternoon.

“We seized 1,374 opium trees weighing 116 kg worth ₹11.60 lakh from Holkarwadi survey numbers 180 and 183. We took action against opium cultivation and arrested the two farm owners under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Amit Gore, the case’s investigating officer.