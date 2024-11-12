Organisations launch voter awareness campaigns

To tackle voter apathy in urban areas, many organisations have taken initiatives, including offering discounts, to increase voting percentage in Pune district. Pune is an important city in Maharashtra and joint efforts will be made to encourage citizens to cast vote by involving senior citizens’ associations, women’s circles, laughter clubs and housing societies in our campaigns. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Speaking at a press meet in Pune on Monday, representatives of Pune Nagrik Manch, Credai, Art of Living, Pune Hoteliers Association, Pune Restaurateurs and Hoteliers Association, Petrol Dealers Association, Pune District Housing Association and Apartments Federation shared their programmes with an aim to increase voting count.

Vishal Nalakre, Rohit Narha and Sameer Khare of Pune Citizen Mancha; Suhas Patwardhan of Pune District Housing Society and Apartments Federation; Dhruv Ruparel of Petrol Dealers Association; Raje Shastre of Art of Living; Ganesh Shetty of Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association; Amit Kumar Sharma of Pune Hotel Association; and Ranjit Naiknavare of Credai attended the press conference.

Vishal said, “Pune is an important city in Maharashtra and joint efforts will be made to encourage citizens to cast vote by involving senior citizens’ associations, women’s circles, laughter clubs and housing societies in our campaigns.”

Suhas said, “We have roped in members of housing societies and use social media to increase public awareness on voting.”

Dhruv said that a discount of 50 rupees will be given on one litre of petrol to residents who cast vote.

Ganesh said, “A ten per cent discount in hotels will be given to those who vote on November 20. Selfie points will be set up at various polling places by our organisations. Also, a war room will be arranged at housing society level besides holding poster competition.”