Over 13k families in Pune to get Covid relief funds

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the 16,638 applications received from families who lost their loved ones due to Covid and seek compensation, over 13,000 have been sanctioned.

Many families admit of facing issues while submitting documents and end up filing more than one application.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved 13,338 applications since December last year. The civic body has multiple levels to scrutinise applications, under designated officer, medical health officer and the zonal level. PMC officials cite many irregularities in filed applications.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief, PMC health department, said applicants do not submit requisite details required for seeking compensation.

“There are multiple instances wherein duplicate applications are filled. Even cases where different relatives have applied for the same person,” said Dr Bharti, adding that many applications get rejected because of incomplete documentation.

“The families need to upload aadhaar card of the applicant family member, death certificate of the deceased, bank details and medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD). In case MCCD is not available, we accept RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test (RAT) results as well,” said Dr Bharti.

The state government has declared an ex-gratia of Rs50,000 for anyone who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state.

According to the state health department, on Friday, two more patients succumbed to Covid-19 taking the tally to 9,734 virus deaths in the PMC limits. In PMC, 254 fresh cases were tested on Friday. In Pune district, there have been 20,577 Covid-related deaths.

Compensation

Application received: 16,638

Application sanctioned: 13.338

Source: PMC