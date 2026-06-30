Over 67,000 register for CET CAP admissions, 3-year LLB deadline ends today

Pune: More than 67,000 students have registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell for admissions to six higher education programmes for the academic year 2026-27.

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According to the CET Cell, a total of 67,652 students registered for CAP admissions to Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed), three-year LL.B, five-year LL.B, M.Ed, and the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme. The admission schedule for other CAP courses will be announced shortly.

The online registration process for B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed and the three-year LL.B programmes began on June 11 and will remain open until June 30. Registration for M.Ed and the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme commenced on June 16 and will continue until July 6. Registration for the five-year LL.B programme started on June 19 and will close on July 9.

Among the six programmes, the three-year LL.B has received the highest number of registrations, with 45,158 applicants out of 69,473 CET candidates. For the five-year LL.B, 15,602 students have registered against 29,288 CET candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} In the physical education courses, 3,453 of the 4,965 CET-qualified candidates have registered for B.P.Ed, while 1,455 out of 2,134 candidates have completed registration for M.P.Ed. For M.Ed, 1,653 of the 3,451 eligible candidates have registered, while the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme has recorded 331 registrations out of 797 CET candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the physical education courses, 3,453 of the 4,965 CET-qualified candidates have registered for B.P.Ed, while 1,455 out of 2,134 candidates have completed registration for M.P.Ed. For M.Ed, 1,653 of the 3,451 eligible candidates have registered, while the three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme has recorded 331 registrations out of 797 CET candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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