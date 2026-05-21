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Over 800 nurses from Sassoon Hospital to join statewide agitation

The nurses’ body has alleged that the transfer exercise will severely disrupt family life, workplace stability and healthcare delivery across public hospitals

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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More than 800 nurses from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will join a statewide agitation called by the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation (MGNF) opposing the state government’s administrative transfer process for nursing staff on Thursday, officials said.

The protest follows a recent order issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) regarding transfers of nursing staff across Maharashtra. (HT FILE)

The nurses’ body has alleged that the transfer exercise will severely disrupt family life, workplace stability and healthcare delivery across public hospitals.

The protest follows a recent order issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) regarding transfers of nursing staff across Maharashtra.

The MGNF, which represents nurses across the state, said the move has triggered widespread anxiety among staff, particularly among women nurses, who make up a large share of the workforce.

“Administrative transfers are not merely a routine process. They directly affect family life, children’s education, social responsibilities and the mental well-being of employees,” the federation said in its memorandum.

The body said nurses working in critical departments require continuity and experience, and that abrupt transfers could affect patient care.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Over 800 nurses from Sassoon Hospital to join statewide agitation
Home / Cities / Pune / Over 800 nurses from Sassoon Hospital to join statewide agitation
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