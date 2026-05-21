More than 800 nurses from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will join a statewide agitation called by the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation (MGNF) opposing the state government’s administrative transfer process for nursing staff on Thursday, officials said.

The protest follows a recent order issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) regarding transfers of nursing staff across Maharashtra. (HT FILE)

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The nurses’ body has alleged that the transfer exercise will severely disrupt family life, workplace stability and healthcare delivery across public hospitals.

The protest follows a recent order issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) regarding transfers of nursing staff across Maharashtra.

The MGNF, which represents nurses across the state, said the move has triggered widespread anxiety among staff, particularly among women nurses, who make up a large share of the workforce.

“Administrative transfers are not merely a routine process. They directly affect family life, children’s education, social responsibilities and the mental well-being of employees,” the federation said in its memorandum.

The body said nurses working in critical departments require continuity and experience, and that abrupt transfers could affect patient care.

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{{^usCountry}} “The internal transfer mechanism already exists and should continue instead of shifting staff through a centralised administrative process,” said Pradnya Gaikwad, executive chairman of MSNA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The internal transfer mechanism already exists and should continue instead of shifting staff through a centralised administrative process,” said Pradnya Gaikwad, executive chairman of MSNA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The federation said inter-district and inter-institution transfers would create avoidable hardship, especially for women employees managing childcare and elderly care responsibilities. It warned that families could face serious social and financial difficulties if the process continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federation said inter-district and inter-institution transfers would create avoidable hardship, especially for women employees managing childcare and elderly care responsibilities. It warned that families could face serious social and financial difficulties if the process continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The nurses’ body has demanded suspension of the current administrative transfer process, continuation of the existing system, and protection of internal transfer rights. It warned that if the government fails to intervene, a statewide agitation may be launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nurses’ body has demanded suspension of the current administrative transfer process, continuation of the existing system, and protection of internal transfer rights. It warned that if the government fails to intervene, a statewide agitation may be launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said the nurses’ association had submitted a letter regarding the agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said the nurses’ association had submitted a letter regarding the agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There will be no strike, and work will continue as usual. However, we are working on a potential arrangement in case they call for a strike,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There will be no strike, and work will continue as usual. However, we are working on a potential arrangement in case they call for a strike,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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