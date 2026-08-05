Over 83% enumeration forms distributed in Pune district: Official

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing smoothly in Pune district, with more than 83.5% of enumeration forms distributed and 61.6% of the collected forms digitised, deputy district election officer Minal Kalaskar said on Tuesday.

In rural Pune, nearly 99% of forms have been distributed, of which 88% have been digitised. (FILE)

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Pune district has over 90.80 lakh voters across 21 assembly constituencies. As many as 8,417 booth level officers (BLOs), including more than 5,500 teachers, have been deployed for the exercise.

Kalaskar said the progress has been faster in rural areas compared to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“In rural Pune, nearly 99% of forms have been distributed, of which 88% have been digitised. In urban areas, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, more than 74% of forms have been distributed, while digitisation has crossed 50%,” she said.

She attributed the slower pace in urban areas to the large migrant population, which has made it challenging for BLOs to trace voters.

“In areas such as Hadapsar, distribution has been slower due to the presence of a large number of migrant workers. In several cases, voters cannot be traced as addresses are incomplete and mention only localities instead of full details. BLOs are making every effort to reach them,” Kalaskar said.

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{{^usCountry}} District administration officials said Pune’s performance in distribution and digitisation is better than that of several other districts in Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District administration officials said Pune’s performance in distribution and digitisation is better than that of several other districts in Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalaskar urged voters to complete the SIR process before the August 17 deadline. “If a BLO has not contacted a voter, they can approach the BLO concerned directly. Contact details of all BLOs are available on the district collectorate’s website,” she said.

Election officials clarified that voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll will get an opportunity to apply for inclusion after the draft rolls are published.