Over 900 Covid violators fined at tourist spots in Pune

PUNE: Many residents, mostly from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai, who flouted Covid norms during their visit to tourist spots on the outskirts of the city on Saturday and Sunday, ended up paying fines to the authorities on Saturday and Sunday. The state government has announced relaxations in curbs following drop in Covid cases.

Lonavla, Sinhgad, Mulshi, Vadgaon, Pawana and other popular areas that come under Haveli and Lonavla divisions of Pune rural police saw 532 and 365 cases of Covid violations on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The violations include non-compliance of mask rule as well as social distancing and non-essential movement.

“Collecting fine was not our aim, but tourist spots are closed during the weekend. Even markets in rural parts shut down at 4pm. Residents even throng restaurants that are allowed to remain open for parcel service,” said Navneet Kanwat, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division, Pune rural police.

“When there is no permission to visit Khadakwasla dam and Sinhgad fort on weekend, why people visit these places?” said Sadashiv Shelar, senior inspector, Haveli police station.

Police have set up more than 20 check points in Lonavla that houses more than 10-12 tourist spots.

“Many visitors are unaware than Pune city and Mumbai falls under Level 2 with more relaxations as compared to rural parts that are still under stricter Level 4 cover. Tourists engage in argument with the police over Covid restrictions,” said Kanwat.