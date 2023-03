Over one lakh passengers travel by Vande Bharat Express trains in a month

Around one lakh passengers travelled on the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and the Mumbai-Sainagar-Shirdi Express trains following a month of operation for the recently launched Vande Bharat Express trains. At the same time period, these trains brought in ₹8.60 crore in income.

Both the Vande Bharat Trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

As per the Central Railways (CR), both Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express have carried 1,00,259 passengers in 32 days.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs2.07 crore from 26,028 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. Whereas, the Solapur - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.23 crore from 27,520 passengers from Solapur, Kurduwadi and Pune.

Similarly, the Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.05 crore from 23,296 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Nashik road. The return express train Sainagar Shirdi – Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of ₹2.25 crore from 23,415 passengers from Sainagar-Shirdi and Nashik road.

“The Vande Bharat trains have better amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lighting etc. The intelligent air- conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions and occupancy,” said Manoj Jhawar Pune railway division spokesperson.