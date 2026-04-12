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Oxygen levels dip in Pashan lake; PMC, MPCB begin probe after fish deaths

Officials said low dissolved oxygen is harmful to aquatic life and is a key factor behind fish mortality

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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A decline in dissolved oxygen levels has been recorded in Pashan lake following the recent fish deaths, raising fresh concerns over water quality and pollution.

The development comes amid reports of untreated sewage entering the lake. (HT)

Water samples collected by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Parvati laboratory on April 10 and submitted to the municipal commissioner show that while most chemical parameters remain largely unchanged, dissolved oxygen levels have dropped compared to earlier samples taken on December 27, 2025, and January 31, 2026.

Officials said low dissolved oxygen is harmful to aquatic life and is a key factor behind fish mortality.

The development comes amid reports of untreated sewage entering the lake, allegedly due to a malfunctioning sewage treatment plant, which is suspected to have contributed to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has launched an independent probe. Officials inspected Pashan lake and nearby areas, including sewage treatment plants in Pashan and Bavdhan.

 
water quality pollution
Home / Cities / Pune / Oxygen levels dip in Pashan lake; PMC, MPCB begin probe after fish deaths
Home / Cities / Pune / Oxygen levels dip in Pashan lake; PMC, MPCB begin probe after fish deaths
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