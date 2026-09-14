Pune -

Pandals hinder traffic movement in central Pune

Large Ganpati pandals set up by several mandals in central Pune have started occupying road space and affecting traffic movement, prompting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police to reiterate their appeal to festival organisers to keep inner roads clear during the festival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the pandals found occupying or obstructing road space are those of the Babu Genu Ganpati mandal in the Mandai area, Natubaug on Bajirao Road, Bhikardas Maruti, and a Ganesh mandal on Pune Vidyarthi Griha road at Sadashiv Peth. According to residents, large pandals and related arrangements have narrowed down the carriageway, making it difficult for vehicles to pass; and increasing congestion, particularly during peak hours. Residents have also raised concerns about emergency access, especially in densely-populated areas. With large crowds expected around prominent mandals, narrowed internal roads can hinder the movement of ambulances and fire engines.

“These are important connecting roads and are frequently used by two-wheelers, cars and emergency vehicles. When pandals occupy a large portion of the road, even a small increase in traffic can lead to congestion,” said Mahesh Kanore, a central Pune resident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another resident, Archana Sarji, said that mandals should ensure that their celebrations do not inconvenience others. “The administration has given clear instructions about keeping roads accessible. Authorities should inspect such locations and act wherever mandals have exceeded the permitted space,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident, Archana Sarji, said that mandals should ensure that their celebrations do not inconvenience others. “The administration has given clear instructions about keeping roads accessible. Authorities should inspect such locations and act wherever mandals have exceeded the permitted space,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said that the civic administration is coordinating with the police and Ganesh mandals to ensure smooth celebrations.

“We appeal to all mandals to cooperate with the administration and ensure that adequate space is left for traffic and emergency movement,” Ram said.

Civic officials said that mandals must adhere to the permissions and conditions issued for their pandals and related arrangements. With traffic restrictions expected at several locations, authorities will have to ensure that inner roads remain accessible during the festival.