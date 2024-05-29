Panel to inspect Talawade fire incident site in Pune, next hearing on July 31

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to form a joint committee along with the district collector, Pune, and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and conduct an inspection of the site and submit a comprehensive report on various aspects involved in the Talawade fire incident. The NGT, in its order issued on May 27, also instructed the panel to ensure that one of the representatives of the manufacturing unit to be available at the inspection site. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The fire incident that took place at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade on December 8, 2023, had claimed 14 lives.

The panel must submit the report within a month, and the next hearing will be July 31, officials said.

Earlier, the tribunal had instructed MPCB to submit a report on January 12. There have been several hearings on the case since then and in April 2024, the owner of the unit was also asked to submit their response in the case. However, the tribunal did not receive any response to date.

“As per the NGT direction a committee will be formed and we will carry out the inspection,” said Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune.

The joint committee is directed to visit the site in question and the report should consist of information on the accident investigation report along with the corrective action plan, details of deceased persons – employee/contract worker/other, age, last drawn salary, compensation paid etc., details of injured persons – employee/contract worker/other, age last drawn salary, nature of injury, permanent disablement, if any, date of admission in hospital, date of discharge etc.

The committee also asked to explore information on damage to nearby structures, if any; environmental damage in terms of air/water/land pollution and mitigation measures, a record of regulatory compliance by the unit in terms of manufacture, storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules 1989 specifically in the terms of Hazard and Operability (HAZOP) study, safety audit carried out in past three years before the accident.