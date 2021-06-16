Parisar survey claims 80% of vehicles violating Pune city speed limits

Increasing traffic and a lack of devices to track speed-limit rules have given rise to an increase in speed violations on Pune’s roads, as per a survey conducted by NGO Parisar.

Of the 5,356 vehicles surveyed, two- and four- wheelers, on eight major roads (see box), 80% of the vehicles were found violating speed limits.

“Our survey shows that vehicles are speeding with impunity. This is despite the fact that there is a minimum fine of ₹1,000 for this offence. The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety has also asked states to take ‘strong and urgent measures to deal with over speeding’ and directed them to suspend the violator’s licence for a period not less than three months. Clearly, enforcement of the speed law is not happening adequately,” said Ranjit Gadgil, programme director, Parisar.

As per the survey report, major speed violation occurred on Shivajinagar –Baner road, followed by the Savitribai Phule Pune University road.

Sandeep Gaikwad, senior programme associate said, “It is a well-known fact and road-crash data has been consistently showing that speeding is a major reason for fatalities. We need to see enforcement agencies showing an urgency to enforce speed laws on the road.”

“Speed violation incidents have risen in the city, but there is no rise in fatal accidents. In 2020, there were 143 fatal accidents and most of them were on highways. Even in 2021, we don’t have more fatal accidents happening on city roads,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“Roads in the peth areas and other parts of the city have been dug up for repairs. The speeds of two- and four-wheelers have reduced. Our speed detection devices are deployed on highways as major incidents of speed violations happen there. For city roads we don’t have more devices and due to heavy traffic, it is hard to place such devices on all the city roads,” added Shrirame.