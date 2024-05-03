Participation of housing societies important to increase voting percentage in urban areas: Diwase

Several voter awareness activities are being implemented in the district and the participation of housing societies is necessary to increase the voting percentage in urban areas, said Pune district collector and district election officer Suhas Diwase. Diwase (C) was speaking in a meeting organised with office bearers of housing societies at the collector’s office on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Diwase was speaking in a meeting organised with office bearers of housing societies at the collector’s office on Friday.

Divase said, “Voting facilities have been made available in 35 housing societies to increase voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A QR code should be placed on the facade of the organisation so that the voters can know about the polling station. Incumbents should cooperate with the officers who come to issue voter ID card and voter ID card.”

Sub-district election officer Meenal Kalaskar, co-ordinating officer Archana Tambe, district co-operative housing society Pune city deputy registrar and district deputy registrar (rural) Prakash Jagtap, Pune district co-operative housing society and apartment federation president Suhas Patwardhan and officials of various housing societies in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities were present for the meeting.

‘Know your polling station’ initiative is being implemented for the convenience of voters. Helpline numbers have also been made available to the voters by the district administration.

“The administration is trying to provide the facility of mobile app to provide information about polling stations soon,” added Divase.