Passengers suffer as AC stops working in Pune-Delhi flight
pune news

Passengers suffer as AC stops working in Pune-Delhi flight

The AC on board the flight failed shortly after take off on Wednesday morning and stayed off until the plane landed in Delhi
Passengers on a Pune-Delhi Air India flight, AI 852, on Wednesday took to Twitter to vent their frustration and anger at having to endure a flight with no air conditioning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:15 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

Passengers on a Pune-Delhi Air India flight, AI 852, on Wednesday took to Twitter to vent their frustration and anger at having to endure a flight with no air conditioning.

Air India’s corporate team did not respond to Hindustan Times despite multiple requests for a comment.

The AC on board the flight failed shortly after take off on Wednesday morning and stayed off until the plane landed in Delhi.

“When the flight took off, the air conditioning was working. It a problem happened after take off, we dont know the actual reason,” said an official from the Lohegaon airport in Pune, requesting anonymity.

Saloni Hasija who was on the flight tweeted: “No air conditioning plus suffocation plus no punctuality plus bad services equals to Air India flight. Pune to Delhi flight turned out to be a nightmare.”

Vikas Gupta also tweeted: “One of the official from Pune airport confirmed that same problem occurred on flight AI 852 on October 9

I am on-borded in Aircraft AI852 at 9.10 AM at Pune Airport but no cooling after multiple reminders to cabin crew. On take-off Captain announced that auxiliary conked off, could not be fixed at Pune. AC was on during take-off.”

Customers are also complaining about being unable to reach the air line. Atharva Gore, a resident of Kothtrud said, “I have been trying their customer care number since last 5 days they are less bothered about receiving call or replying to email.”

