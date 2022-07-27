Patent issued for beekeeping research by SPPU professors

The government recently granted a patent to the beekeeping research done by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) professors. Prof Radhakrishna Pandit of the zoology department along with Prof Radhakrishna Pandit have made a ‘Smart Honeycomb Monitoring Device’

SPPU’s vice-vhancellor Karbhari Kale and pro-vice-chancellor Sanjiv Sonwane congratulated Pandit and his team for this achievement.

Prof Pandit said, “This device will be used to monitor bees in a better way. Cameras have been installed for this. Traditional methods of honey collection destroy many wild bee colonies, which is why it is considered appropriate to raise bees in boxes and collect honey scientifically. Bees play an important role in the pollination process. This helps in increasing production. If such equipment is kept in the field, the production capacity of the farmers’ increases. Cameras are installed in this device that we have developed to enable close observation of the bees. It will also enable more research on bees.”