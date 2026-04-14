Pavana pollution case: NGT seeks EDC assessment against industries, pulls up authorities over lack of timelines

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to assess environmental damage compensation (EDC) against industries found discharging effluents into the Pavana river, while expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of timelines and enforcement by multiple authorities.

The tribunal found the response of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) inadequate. (HT)

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Hearing a suo motu case on April 6, based on a Hindustan Times report published on February 24 titled “Pavana River enters ‘priority 1’ category due to increase in pollution”, the tribunal noted that key agencies had failed to comply with earlier directions. The order was uploaded on April 10.

The bench observed that the Pune Zilla Parishad had not submitted any timeline for implementing soak pits, community leach pits and kitchen garden systems. No representative appeared before the tribunal, prompting it to direct its registry to seek an explanation from the chief executive officer and warn of a possible personal appearance in case of continued non-compliance.

The tribunal found the response of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) inadequate. While the authority cited administrative approval granted in September 2024 for a ₹197 crore Pavana river pollution control project, it failed to specify timelines for setting up 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs). PMRDA has been directed to file a detailed affidavit outlining deadlines.

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{{^usCountry}} In a significant move, the tribunal ordered the impleadment of the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) as a respondent, noting that funding support would be critical to meet project timelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a significant move, the tribunal ordered the impleadment of the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) as a respondent, noting that funding support would be critical to meet project timelines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In its affidavit submitted on April 4, MPCB identified four industries—Manegrow Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Ganga Papers India Ltd., Karagya Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Rising Propcon LLP—for discharging effluents into the river. While Karagya Foods has reportedly ceased operations, the other three units are still releasing untreated waste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its affidavit submitted on April 4, MPCB identified four industries—Manegrow Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Ganga Papers India Ltd., Karagya Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Rising Propcon LLP—for discharging effluents into the river. While Karagya Foods has reportedly ceased operations, the other three units are still releasing untreated waste. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench questioned the absence of penal action and flagged the lack of clarity on the duration of violations and the failure to levy EDC. It has directed MPCB to file a fresh affidavit within two weeks, specifying the period of illegal discharge and the compensation amount due. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench questioned the absence of penal action and flagged the lack of clarity on the duration of violations and the failure to levy EDC. It has directed MPCB to file a fresh affidavit within two weeks, specifying the period of illegal discharge and the compensation amount due. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter is scheduled for hearing on June 15, 2026.

“The case highlights a persistent failure of authorities to commit to firm timelines. The inclusion of NRCD is a step toward greater accountability. However, MPCB has largely limited its role to issuing notices without ensuring enforcement, allowing habitual violators to continue operations unchecked,” said applicant Krunnal Gharre, who has filed a rejoinder in the case.

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