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Pavana pollution case: NGT seeks EDC assessment against industries, pulls up authorities over lack of timelines

The bench observed that the Pune Zilla Parishad had not submitted any timeline for implementing soak pits, community leach pits and kitchen garden systems

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to assess environmental damage compensation (EDC) against industries found discharging effluents into the Pavana river, while expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of timelines and enforcement by multiple authorities.

The tribunal found the response of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) inadequate. (HT)

Hearing a suo motu case on April 6, based on a Hindustan Times report published on February 24 titled “Pavana River enters ‘priority 1’ category due to increase in pollution”, the tribunal noted that key agencies had failed to comply with earlier directions. The order was uploaded on April 10.

The bench observed that the Pune Zilla Parishad had not submitted any timeline for implementing soak pits, community leach pits and kitchen garden systems. No representative appeared before the tribunal, prompting it to direct its registry to seek an explanation from the chief executive officer and warn of a possible personal appearance in case of continued non-compliance.

The tribunal found the response of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) inadequate. While the authority cited administrative approval granted in September 2024 for a 197 crore Pavana river pollution control project, it failed to specify timelines for setting up 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs). PMRDA has been directed to file a detailed affidavit outlining deadlines.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on June 15, 2026.

“The case highlights a persistent failure of authorities to commit to firm timelines. The inclusion of NRCD is a step toward greater accountability. However, MPCB has largely limited its role to issuing notices without ensuring enforcement, allowing habitual violators to continue operations unchecked,” said applicant Krunnal Gharre, who has filed a rejoinder in the case.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pavana pollution case: NGT seeks EDC assessment against industries, pulls up authorities over lack of timelines
Home / Cities / Pune / Pavana pollution case: NGT seeks EDC assessment against industries, pulls up authorities over lack of timelines
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