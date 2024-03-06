Pax suffer as app-based cab & auto drivers go on indefinite strike

With thousands of app-based cab drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers across Pune going on an indefinite strike from Tuesday morning, Punekars have been inconvenienced no end. The strike has been called by private cab drivers and auto drivers’ unions in Pune for implementation of the new fares. The rates have been determined basis the rate of cabs in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

Vipul Alekar, a frequent flyer, said, “Today, we had to catch a flight at 11 am from Pune Airport but we were trying to book a cab online from Hadapsar for over an hour. The rates were very high and we did not get a cab and finally, one of my friends dropped us to Pune Airport at Lohegaon.”

Another passenger, Sanika Ahiwale, said, “When I arrived at the Pune Airport Tuesday evening, there wasn’t a single cab getting booked online on any of the mobile applications (Ola and Uber). So, I had to walk out from the airport premises and then take an auto to go to Kothrud.”

Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Indian Gig Workers Front, said, “The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune had earlier fixed the minimum fare for app-based cabs. The concerned companies were also ordered to implement the new rate from January 1, 2024. However, none of the companies in Pune have implemented it till today. Hence from today morning, a majority of the app-based cabs and auto-rickshaw drivers stopped work for fulfilment of their demands.”

The rates have been determined basis the rate of cabs in Mumbai. Cab rates have been fixed for the first time in Pune. The fare for the first 1.5 km for black-and-yellow taxis is ₹31 whereas it is ₹21 for every kilometre thereafter. For air-conditioned taxis (cool cabs), the fare is ₹37 for the first 1.5 km and ₹25 for every kilometre thereafter.

Meanwhile cab and auto drivers’ unions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have turned aggressive for the raise in passenger fares. It is clear that no one is thinking about the passengers in the dispute between the transport unions, cab companies and administration. Organisations such as the Auto Taxi Bus Transport Federation and Baghtoy Rickshawallah sought permission from the police to protest against Ola, Uber and the district administration but in vain. Meanwhile, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued notice to Ola, Uber and gave them till Wednesday evening for submissions. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) headed by Pune district collector Suhas Divase will decide thereafter.

However, passengers will suffer if cab fares increase. Many cabs are now also on ‘CNG’. Passengers are getting cabs at the current auto-rickshaw fare. If the fares increase, passengers will suffer. “The Pune RTO Committee has fixed the rate for cool cabs as ₹25 per km according to the recommendation of the Khatuwa Committee but unfortunately, the RTO Committee chairman and Pune district collector are not able to implement the rate decided by them. Why is the administration helpless before companies like Ola and Uber is our question,” said Baba Kamble, president, Auto Taxi Bus Transport Federation.

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer, said, “Cab companies have been asked to provide health insurance, life insurance, and training to drivers. They have been given notice to present their views regarding the fare hike. The views of the organisations have also been heard and two meetings have been held in this regard. Now the decision will be taken in two to four days.”