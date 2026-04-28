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PCB to repair 900 streetlights, work to begin soon

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has approved a ₹44 lakh project to repair nearly 900 damaged streetlights across the area

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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PUNE: After months of complaints over poorly-lit roads and rising safety concerns, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has approved a 44 lakh project to repair nearly 900 damaged streetlights across the cantonment area.

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has approved a 44 lakh project to repair nearly 900 damaged streetlights across the area. (HT FILE)

The decision was finalised during a meeting of the board’s general body held earlier this week wherein a private agency was appointed to undertake repairs.

The appointed agency will undertake repairs and replacement of damaged fittings, while also inspecting wiring and fixtures to prevent recurring faults. Officials said priority will be given to the most critical and high-traffic roads before expanding the work to other affected areas.

The move comes on the back of sustained pressure from residents and defence personnel, who had repeatedly flagged the risks posed by dark stretches along busy roads. Residents and military personnel had raised concerns over poor visibility at night, pointing to increased risk of accidents, theft, and harassment. Several stretches were reported to be completely dark, affecting daily movement. “The situation was frustrating. It became unsafe for families and elderly residents to step out after dark,” said a senior army official.

Local residents have welcomed the decision but stressed the need for timely execution. “The approval is a relief, but what matters is how quickly and effectively the work is completed,” said Camp-based activist Murtaza Poonawala.

If implemented as planned, the project is expected to significantly improve night-time visibility and enhance safety across the cantonment’s key roads, said cantonment resident Rajabhau Chavan.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / PCB to repair 900 streetlights, work to begin soon
Home / Cities / Pune / PCB to repair 900 streetlights, work to begin soon
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