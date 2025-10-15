PCI restores admissions for 42 pharmacy colleges in Maharashtra after compliance, court orders

In a major relief to several institutions across Maharashtra, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday reinstated the admission approval for 42 colleges offering Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) and Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm) programmes for the academic year 2025–26. Following compliance reviews and directions from the Bombay High Court, the PCI reversed its earlier decision for eight BPharm and 34 DPharm colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The move comes after the council had earlier barred 18 BPharm and 71 DPharm colleges in the state from taking new admissions, citing shortcomings in faculty numbers and infrastructure facilities. Following compliance reviews and directions from the Bombay High Court, the PCI reversed its earlier decision for eight BPharm and 34 DPharm colleges.

According to officials, the decision was formalised during PCI’s 434th meeting held recently, after examining the Maharashtra government’s communication dated September 29, 2025, and court orders issued on September 24 and 26. The council also considered petitions filed by aggrieved colleges seeking restoration of their approval status.

“The Council, after reviewing the latest records and compliance reports, decided to allow 42 institutions to admit students for the academic session 2025–26,” the PCI said in its statement.

“Institutions are expected to ensure continuous adherence to PCI norms to avoid future action,” the statement added.

The decision is expected to add nearly 1,500 more seats for the ongoing second round of pharmacy admissions.