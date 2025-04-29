PCMC commissioner vows to continue work on RFD project despite protests

Pune: Activists, citizens, and environmentalists staged protests on Sunday at Pimple Nilakh against the Riverfront Development (RFD) project by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). However, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh made it clear that the project would not be halted and work would continue as planned. PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh made it clear that RFD project would not be halted and work would continue as planned. (HT)

“The RFD will not be stopped. Work is ongoing, and there is no immediate reason to halt it. The project has received clearance from the National Green Tribunal, and the Bombay High Court has dismissed the petition by environmentalists,” Singh said while addressing the media on Monday.

During Sunday’s protest, deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly Anna Bansode met with protesters on the Mula riverbank. Bansode expressed concerns over the project and stated he would request the PMC and PCMC commissioners to halt the riverfront development work. The project, which is estimated to cost ₹275 crore, spans a 20 km stretch in PCMC’s jurisdiction, with work currently ongoing on an 8 km stretch.

Singh explained that Bansode raised the concerns of environmentalists, and he briefed him on the legal proceedings, including the National Green Tribunal’s clearance and the necessary no-objection certificates from various government bodies.

“We have followed all legal protocols and received environmental and other necessary clearances. The project will move forward as planned,” Singh confirmed.

Meanwhile, on April 27, environmentalists raised further concerns over alleged illegal tree felling in the city, linking it to the riverfront development. In response, Bansode urged the municipal authorities to halt the ongoing work.