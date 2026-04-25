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PCMC cracks down on errant STPs; 70,000 fine imposed for releasing untreated sewage

PCMC penalises 12 housing societies for violating environmental norms by discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into nallahs and rivers

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has penalised 12 housing societies for violating environmental norms by discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into nallahs and rivers, officials said on Friday.

PCMC penalises 12 housing societies for violating environmental norms by discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into nallahs and rivers. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action followed inspections of 21 private sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the twin city between April 17 and April 22.

The inspection, carried out under municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and chief engineer (environment) Sanjay Kulkarni, found that only nine STPs were fully operational and compliant.

The remaining 12 were either partially functional or releasing untreated or partially treated sewage into drainage channels, nallahs and rivers in violation of environmental norms.

Officials said the violations pose a serious threat to public health and the environment, particularly in densely populated areas where improper sewage disposal can contaminate water sources and increase the risk of disease outbreaks. The nuisance detection squad subsequently initiated action and imposed cumulative penalties of 70,000 on the defaulting societies.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC cracks down on errant STPs; 70,000 fine imposed for releasing untreated sewage
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC cracks down on errant STPs; 70,000 fine imposed for releasing untreated sewage
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