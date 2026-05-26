PCMC gives shopkeepers 15-day deadline to clear encroachments

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has given shopkeepers 15 days to remove unauthorised extensions and materials placed outside their establishments, warning of strict action against violators.

The commissioner also instructed officials to ensure that cleared areas are not encroached upon again through continuous monitoring and enforcement. (HT PHOTO)

“Footpaths are meant for citizens to walk safely. Any encroachment on them will not be tolerated,” PCMC municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said during a review meeting on the anti-encroachment drive held on Monday.

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The civic administration has launched a citywide campaign to clear footpath encroachments across all regional ward offices, with a focus on restoring unhindered pedestrian access.

PCMC officials said several shopkeepers have illegally expanded their business operations beyond their premises by storing goods in front of their premises and on footpaths, causing inconvenience to pedestrians, traffic congestion, and disruption for commuters and residents.

Dr Suryavanshi directed that such encroachments be removed permanently within 15 days. “If shopkeepers fail to comply, the municipal corporation will remove the encroachments and initiate action against the concerned establishments,” he said.

The commissioner also instructed officials to ensure that cleared areas are not encroached upon again through continuous monitoring and enforcement.

In a parallel move aimed at balancing enforcement with livelihood concerns, the civic chief directed regional offices to identify designated spaces for hawkers and develop formal hawker zones.

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{{^usCountry}} He also called for dedicated mobile enforcement squads in every regional office jurisdiction to monitor illegal encroachments and ensure hawker activity does not disrupt traffic or contribute to urban disorder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also called for dedicated mobile enforcement squads in every regional office jurisdiction to monitor illegal encroachments and ensure hawker activity does not disrupt traffic or contribute to urban disorder. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior civic officials present at the meeting included additional commissioners Kuldeep Jangam, Trupti Sandbhor and Vikrant Bagade; joint commissioner Manoj Lonkar; chief engineers Sanjay Kulkarni and Pramod Ombase; deputy commissioners; and regional officers, among others.