Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issued a show-cause notice on June 2 to Karnail Singh Virka, one of the key accused in the methanol-laced liquor tragedy that claimed 17 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, directing him to remove an allegedly unauthorised structure in Phugewadi within 24 hours or face demolition, civic officials said on Wednesday.

PCMC issues demolition notice to key accused in hooch tragedy

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Virka has reportedly been selling alcohol from his residence for over four decades. Officials claimed that 13 deaths could be traced to the alcohol he sold.

The Encroachment Department of PCMC’s Zone 8 office issued the notice following an inspection of the property in Sanjay Nagar. The notice states that the action was initiated under the provisions of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971.

The corporation directed the occupant to produce any valid permission documents supporting the construction. It also stated that the cost of removing the structure would be recovered from the occupant.

The development marks the latest action against individuals allegedly linked to the hooch tragedy, which triggered investigations by multiple government agencies and intensified scrutiny of properties and establishments associated with the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior civic official said the corporation was examining all violations within its jurisdiction. “The notice has been issued according to the applicable provisions of law. Further action will be taken if the directions are not complied with within the stipulated period,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior civic official said the corporation was examining all violations within its jurisdiction. “The notice has been issued according to the applicable provisions of law. Further action will be taken if the directions are not complied with within the stipulated period,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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