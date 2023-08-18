PCMC only Maha city to receive four-star rating for effective climate action

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad is the only smart city of Maharashtra to receive a four-star rating in the “State of Cities: Towards Low Carbon and Resilient Pathways” report about the climate resilience goals of 15 smart cities published on August 16. The other three cities that received a four-star rating in the report are Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara – all from Gujarat.

Apart from Pimpri-Chinchwad, two cities from Maharashtra — Nagpur and Thane — also feature in the report and received a three-star rating for climate action performance.

The report is based on a study carried out by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs in collaboration with the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), South Asia. Fifteen cities have been included in the report in the first phase.

As regards Pimpri-Chinchwad, the report highlights the adaptation and mitigation measures undertaken by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) towards achieving sustainable development goals and suggests measures for PCMC to drive climate action by planning at the municipal level. Climate assessment of the city reveals that the transport and industry sectors are responsible for higher emissions in the city.

As per the data, Pimpri-Chinchwad has greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions of 3.18 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. When it comes to consumption in Pimpri-Chinchwad, transport consumes the highest energy (43%) while industry is the highest GHG contributor (45%). In terms of energy consumed by the local government, its GHG emissions’ profile marks water supply as the highest energy guzzler (39%) and the highest emissions’ contributor (54%).

Hitesh Vaidya, director, NIUA, said, “This ‘State of Cities’ is a first-of-its-kind report which not only underscores an urgent need for resilient climate action, but also highlights the crucial role cities play in attracting investments for low carbon transitions. It serves as a guidebook for Indian cities, enabling them to navigate the complexities of sustainable urban development and make informed decisions that will shape a greener, more resilient future. By harnessing the potential of the report, we aim to create a harmonious balance between economic progress, environmental stewardship, and social inclusivity, ultimately shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

