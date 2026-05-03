PCMC seals four RMC plants in fresh crackdown on dust pollution

In yet another action against rising air pollution, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) sealed four ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants during a special inspection drive, officials said on Saturday.

The sealed units include Pharande RMC plant in Moshi, Yash RMC plant in Chinchwad, Ram Group Crystal One RMC plant in Moshi, and Aswani Associates GK RMC plant in Pimple Saudagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action was taken on Thursday as part of an ongoing drive by the civic body’s environment engineering department.

During the latest drive, officials inspected 10 RMC plants in areas such as Punawale, Moshi and Pimple Saudagar. Four units violated key norms, including failure to implement dust control measures, poor housekeeping, and storing raw materials in the open—all contributing to air pollution.

The sealed units include Pharande RMC plant in Moshi, Yash RMC plant in Chinchwad, Ram Group Crystal One RMC plant in Moshi, and Aswani Associates GK RMC plant in Pimple Saudagar.

According to officials, strict action was taken immediately against these units, while other plants were directed to urgently implement pollution control measures.

The latest action follows a similar drive last week, during which officials sealed 14 RMC plants after inspecting 22 units across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} PCMC mayor Ravi Landge said dust pollution poses a direct threat to public health and cannot be ignored. Municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said controlling air pollution remains a top priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PCMC mayor Ravi Landge said dust pollution poses a direct threat to public health and cannot be ignored. Municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said controlling air pollution remains a top priority. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer, PCMC, said, “The inspection drive will be strengthened further.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer, PCMC, said, “The inspection drive will be strengthened further.” {{/usCountry}}

air pollution See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON