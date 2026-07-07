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    PCMC shifts 1,880 residents to safety as rivers swell

    Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has evacuated 1,880 residents from flood-prone areas after continuous rainfall caused river levels to rise across the city

    Updated on: Jul 7, 2026, 09:18:15 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has evacuated 1,880 residents from flood-prone areas after continuous rainfall caused river levels to rise across the city. Relief centres with food, drinking water, medical care and other essential facilities have been set up for displaced families.

    Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has evacuated 1,880 residents from flood-prone areas after continuous rainfall caused river levels to rise across the city. (HT)
    Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has evacuated 1,880 residents from flood-prone areas after continuous rainfall caused river levels to rise across the city. (HT)

    Areas identified as high risk include Bhatnagar, Labour Camp, Kiwale, Keshavnagar, Jadhav Ghat, Kalewadi, Panchsheel Nagar in Pimple Nilakh, Ramnagar, Bopkhel, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Pimple Gurav and Laxminagar.

    Municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said the evacuation was a precautionary measure to prevent loss of life and property. A 24x7 disaster control room has been activated, and medical teams have been deployed at all relief centres.

    The highest number of evacuees were shifted from the D ward (950), followed by B ward (630), A ward (300) and H ward (210). Residents in low-lying and riverside areas have been urged to cooperate with evacuation teams and report emergencies promptly.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/PCMC Shifts 1,880 Residents To Safety As Rivers Swell
    Home/Cities/Pune News/PCMC Shifts 1,880 Residents To Safety As Rivers Swell
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