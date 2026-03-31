The standing committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) approved a range of development proposals across various departments on Monday, with a focus on healthcare, water supply, and civic infrastructure in the twin city. PCMC standing committee clears Key civic works, focus on healthcare

The meeting, held at the civic headquarters in Pimpri, was chaired by Abhishek Barne, the standing committee chairman, and attended by committee members and senior civic officials.

Key decisions included expenditure for electrical maintenance and repairs at the newly built Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri. Proposals to replace faulty inverters and batteries in schools, civic buildings, and offices under the F ward office were also cleared, along with the installation of new systems where needed.

In the health department, approval was granted to hire 19 Tata Sumo or similar vehicles on a two-year contract to support the implementation of national health programmes.

For infrastructure and water projects, the committee approved land acquisition for a proposed 12-metre road at Bhosari–Kasarwadi as per the development plan. It also sanctioned funds for maintenance and repair of a 1,600 kW transformer and breakers at the Ravet sewage pumping station, including installation of an alternate transformer and RMU unit at Sector 10.

Other approved works included installation of soft starters at various pumping stations, capacity enhancement of pumps at the Thergaon Gaothan pumping house, strengthening and asphalting of water supply trenches, and repair of paving blocks in Ward 6 under the K ward office.

Officials said the committee cleared a proposal to lease around 30,000 sq ft of land at Chinchwad (Survey No. 29/2) for three years to set up a temporary transit camp for slum rehabilitation. Civil repair works at a veterinary hospital in Ward 8, toilet repairs in Wards 2 and 9, and maintenance in areas such as Masulkar Colony and Yashwant Nagar were also approved.

Approvals were further given for civil works in a garden at Nigdi Sector 23, construction of a boundary wall for a sewage treatment plant at Kasarwadi, and repair and maintenance of bus stops along the Sangvi–Kiwale road.

Standing committee chairman Barne said the decisions aim to accelerate overall city development while ensuring uninterrupted civic services. “Priority has been given to strengthening healthcare facilities, improving water supply systems and completing pending road works. All projects have been directed to be completed within stipulated timelines to benefit citizens,” he said.