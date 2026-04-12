PCMC suspends two engineers for inaction against illegal constructions

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated action against three officials for alleged negligence in acting against illegal constructions and leaking confidential information related to anti-encroachment drives, officials said.

Narale has been asked to explain within three days why disciplinary action should not be initiated for dereliction of duty. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi on Friday issued a show-cause notice to assistant commissioner Tanaji Narale of the E ward office, while junior engineer Sandeep Hajare and a civil engineering assistant (beat inspector) have been suspended and will face departmental inquiry.

Officials said Narale, despite being authorised to act against illegal constructions, failed to take action despite repeated instructions and review meetings since February 2026.

Review data showed notices were issued to 562 illegal constructions in E ward, but action was taken at only 82 sites, with no action against the remaining 480.

Narale has been asked to explain within three days why disciplinary action should not be initiated for dereliction of duty.

In a separate case, Hajare was suspended for allegedly leaking details of a planned demolition drive. Officials said an anti-encroachment action scheduled for April 1 in H ward with police deployment was compromised after he allegedly shared sensitive information on March 31, leading to obstruction and pressure on officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “He failed to maintain confidentiality and did not respond satisfactorily to the show-cause notice. The breach of trust is serious, and disciplinary action has been initiated,” said Commissioner Suryavanshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He failed to maintain confidentiality and did not respond satisfactorily to the show-cause notice. The breach of trust is serious, and disciplinary action has been initiated,” said Commissioner Suryavanshi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PCMC said the action reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards negligence in tackling illegal constructions. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the suspended staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PCMC said the action reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards negligence in tackling illegal constructions. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the suspended staff. {{/usCountry}}

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