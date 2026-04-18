PCMC tightens security at headquarters after liquor bottles row

A couple of days after images of liquor bottles allegedly found inside a restroom in the main administrative building of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) surfaced on social media, the civic body has intensified security measures at its headquarters and issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

Liquor bottles allegedly found inside a restroom in the main administrative building of the PCMC. (HT PHOTO)

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The civic body has mandated strict identity verification, controlled access and surveillance measures for officials, staff and visitors. Previously, random questioning or visitors and bag checking were done.

Besides, officials have also been directed to wear identity cards at all times within office premises to enable easy verification, said the officials.

Furthermore, access to sensitive sections and departments will be restricted to authorised personnel only. Movement of visitors inside offices will be monitored, and unnecessary loitering within premises has been discouraged. The parking norms have also been tightened.

Uday Jarande, chief security officer, PCMC, said, “We have decided to overhaul and intensify security at the headquarters. The decision was not taken specifically after the recent incident where alcohol bottles were found on the premises. The aim is to strengthen internal security and bring accountability in office functioning. These measures will help prevent unauthorised access and ensure a safer working environment for both staff and citizens.”

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{{^usCountry}} The move is expected to streamline access control and enhance overall security across PCMC offices, especially at the main administrative building, which witnesses heavy daily footfall, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is expected to streamline access control and enhance overall security across PCMC offices, especially at the main administrative building, which witnesses heavy daily footfall, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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