PCMC to begin seizing assets of property tax defaulters from July 1

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) from July 1 will begin seizing assets of property tax defaulters, in a citywide recovery drive, said officials. The civic body, between April 1 and June 29 this year has collected ₹ 465.55 crore in property tax and they target to collect ₹ 1,000 crore, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has warned that vehicles, televisions, refrigerators, and other valuables from residential properties may be confiscated if dues remain unpaid.

Those who have received pre-seizure notices can expect enforcement to begin at any time after July 1. Besides, others who are yet to receive notices will also be issued notice and face action soon, PCMC said in a statement released on Sunday.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “PCMC will take strict legal action against those who fail to pay their property tax despite repeated notices. Seizure drives will begin from July 1. We appeal to all property owners to pay their dues immediately to avoid penalties.”

According to PCMC officials, a 10% discount is available for property owners who make full tax payments online by June 30. In addition, other concessions declared by PCMC will also expire on the same date.

Avinash Shinde, assistant commissioner, PCMC, said, “We request everyone to make full payment by June 30 to take advantage of these schemes.”

Furthermore, citizens who paid via cheque which later bounced will also face action.