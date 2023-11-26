PCMC to issue fresh tender for EV charging stations

Unable to find an eligible contractor or company to set up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to mellow down the terms and conditions of the contract and issue a fresh tender in December, said the officials.

The central vigilance committee guidelines of having a minimum experience of three years and overall turnover included in the contract have made almost all the contractors ineligible for the contract. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has decided to establish 22 EV Charging stations with over 100 charging points across Pimpri-Chinchwad. In the past year, the civic body has issued the tender three times but to no avail. The central vigilance committee guidelines of having a minimum experience of three years and overall turnover included in the contract have made almost all the contractors ineligible for the contract.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner of PCMC, informed that in a year the same tender has been issued three times. Initially, it was issued for individual parties to run different EV stations and the second time a consolidated tender for a single entity to run all the EV stations was floated.

“With no response, the tender was issued for a third time after discussion with the companies and contractors. However, not a single company or contractor came forward to take the tender,” he said.

Patil further stated that following no response several meetings were held with top companies and contractors interested in setting up the charging stations in the twin cities. It was found out that the terms of three years of experience and turnover have been the reason behind the no-takers for the EV station contract.

“We have now decided to relax some terms and conditions and float a fresh tender. The changes will be discussed and approved by the PCMC Commissioner to make the changes legally compliant,” he added.

The civic body will float a fresh tender in the first week of December after the approval of revised guidelines from municipal commissioner, Shekhar Singh. After the work order is issued as per the contract norms the charging stations are likely to be completed in the next six months. The contract will be given to the company on a profit-sharing model and the PCMC will provide space for the charging station.

