PCMC to scrap existing contract of water project, appoint new contractor

Pune: Amid a continuing water crisis in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to terminate the contract for the long-delayed Bhama Askhed water supply project after the contractor has been able to complete only 65% of the work despite multiple deadline extensions, said civic officials. Pune, India - June 13, 2018:Bhama Askhed Dam near Khed in Pune, India, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The project, awarded in August 2020, was originally scheduled for completion by December 2024. The deadline was later extended to December 31, 2025, and again to March 2026. However, despite the two extensions, the project progress has remained slow.

As per officials, once completed, the project is expected to bring 167 million litres per day (MLD) of additional water to the city and enable PCMC to shift from alternate-day water supply to daily supply. The civic body has earmarked ₹162 crore for the work, they said.

For nearly seven years, residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad have been receiving water on alternate days. Rapid growth in areas such as Moshi, Chikhali, Jadhavwadi, Talawade and Bhosari has further increased demand, forcing many housing societies to depend on private water tankers. At present, these areas receive about 90 MLD from Andra Dam, which is inadequate.

The Bhama Askhed project involves construction of a jackwell at the dam and laying a 31-km pipeline up to the Chikhali water purification centre. Civic officials said only about two-thirds of this work has been completed. In July 2024, the PCMC water supply department issued a notice to the contractor for slow progress. However, the progress continued to move at a snail’s pace.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC, confirmed that the civic body was moving towards cancellation of the contract. “As per the dispute resolution mechanism, a meeting was held with the contractor on Thursday. The contractor has sought termination of the contract, subject to certain conditions, and has demanded a revision in rates. This is not possible for us, and the contractor has already stopped the work,” Hardikar said.

“We will first close the existing contract and then appoint a fresh contractor. Two extensions were already granted, yet the work was not completed. Therefore, this action has been initiated,” he added.