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PCMC’s 50,000 fuel allowance proposal draws criticism amid calls for fuel conservation

The proposal, approved by the standing committee on March 1, has now been placed before the general body for final approval at its meeting scheduled on May 15

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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A proposal approved by the standing committee of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to grant a monthly fuel allowance of 50,000 to office-bearers and senior officials has sparked criticism over the civic body’s spending priorities at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for fuel conservation and reduction in unnecessary travel.

Critics argued that a monthly fuel allowance of 50,000 would cover nearly 450 to 500 litres of fuel. (FILE)

The proposal, approved by the standing committee on March 1, has now been placed before the general body for final approval at its meeting scheduled on May 15.

Critics argued that a monthly fuel allowance of 50,000 would cover nearly 450 to 500 litres of fuel. Based on average vehicle mileage, this could translate into travel of around 9,000 to 10,000 kilometres every month, or nearly 300 kilometres daily.

They questioned whether officials genuinely require such extensive daily travel for official duties and raised concerns over the burden on public funds.

“The corporation claims it is facing a financial crunch and keeps increasing taxes, water charges and penalties on citizens. But when it comes to perks for officials and office-bearers, there seems to be no hesitation,” said Ravindra Jadhav, a resident of Chinchwad.

He added that what is even more concerning is that not a single official or office-bearer has objected to this decision or raised concerns about public money. “The municipal commissioner has both the authority and responsibility to scrutinise such resolutions, but no commissioner has opposed this extravagance so far,” Kumbhar said.

A senior civic official, requesting anonymity, defended the proposal, saying the allowance was necessary due to extensive official travel for inspections, meetings and emergency work across the city.

“Office-bearers and senior officials are required to travel daily for civic inspections, project reviews and administrative coordination. The revised allowance has been proposed considering rising fuel prices and operational requirements,” the official said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC’s 50,000 fuel allowance proposal draws criticism amid calls for fuel conservation
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC’s 50,000 fuel allowance proposal draws criticism amid calls for fuel conservation
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