Peddler couple arrested with drugs worth 1 crore in Pune

PUNE: The Pune police have arrested a Nigerian couple involved in drug peddling worth ₹1 crore from Baner area, said officials on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ugochukwu Emmanuel (43) and Enebeli Omamma Vivian (30) staying at Nalanda Residency in Baner.

Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and other officials laid a trap near Garden Residency in Baner and found the accused in possession of mephedrone and cocaine drugs.

“A case under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused,” a police officer said. The police seized 644 grams of mephedrone drug worth ₹96,60,000 and 201.12 grams of cocaine worth ₹30,16,800 from their possession. Police also found plastic bags, an electronic weighing machine and other materials used to pack drugs from the house.