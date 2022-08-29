Petition in HC seeking immersion on a first come, first served basis

Pune: Badhai Samaj Trust president Sanjay Badhai has filed a petition in the high court requesting it to direct the administration to allow small Ganpati mandals in the city to take out the immersion procession before the manache (traditionally most revered) Ganpatis for immersion. The petitioner is president of the Pune Badhai Samaj Trust which claims to be established in 1893 and is celebrating its 130th anniversary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioner through counsel Asim Sarode prayed before the court that it may set a time limit within which the Five Manache Ganpati Mandals should complete their procession on Anant Chaturdashi. Alternatively, the court may pass orders that the said five reputed mandals should allow other mandals to conduct the immersion process before their procession on a first come, first-served basis to avoid unnecessary delay. The petition is likely to be mentioned before the HC on Tuesday, said Badhai.

“Any tradition which discriminates between one another is liable to be struck down and discarded permanently and the court may be pleased to pass such an order. Kindly direct the Pune police to keep a check on the limit for the loudspeakers and noise pollution levels during all festivals that have processions and register offences,” Badhai said before the court. He requested the court to issue order and make a rule regarding non-discrimination in an immersion procession not for just this year but for all the following years too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}