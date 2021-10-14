Petrol crosses 110 mark in Pune; diesel at 99.36

After a break of two days, fuel prices have gone up once again in the city with diesel prices just a step away from ₹100 mark. Petrol price has breached the mark of ₹110. Just in a manner of 10 days, CNG prices have also been hiked again in the city by more than ₹2.6.

On Thursday, the petrol price in Pune stood at ₹110.25 per litre. The diesel cost ₹99.36 per litre and CNG now cost ₹62.10 per kg in Pune.

The CNG users have also been disappointed as the CNG prices have soared again. After remaining stable for a long period of time, the CNG price was hiked on August 2 to cost ₹57.50 per kg. On October 4, CNG prices rose again by ₹2 and to cost ₹59.50 per kg. Effective from Thursday midnight, CNG prices have been hiked by ₹2.6.

The incessant hike in petrol and diesel prices is likely to impact the transportation rates. Last Saturday, all transport associations in the state held a meeting in Pune to discuss various issues. The point of increasing the rate of goods and passenger transportation was also discussed. However, the associations refrained from increasing the rates.

Many from the transportation business said that the continuous hike in diesel prices would leave no option but increase the transportation rates.

Hike in CNG prices may also make rickshaw rides costlier for the passengers. In the city, most of the rickshaws run on CNG and riskha unions are considering increasing the fare.

