Petrol Dealers Association announces suspension of CNG sales from May 1

PUNE: The Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) Pune, representing more than 900 registered petroleum dealers, has announced suspension of all CNG (compressed natural gas) sales at Torrent Gas-operated outlets in Pune rural supplied through trucks in offline mode starting May 1, 2025, due to continued irregular supply and long daily dry-outs lasting up to six to eight hours. The problem is recurrent and pump owners are frustrated to handle customers and long queues on a regular basis. Petrol Dealers Association, Pune, has announced suspension of CNG sales at Torrent Gas-operated outlets in rural supplied through trucks in offline mode starting May 1. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dhruv Ruparel, president, PDA Pune, said, “Despite multiple complaints and follow-ups, Torrent Gas has failed to resolve the issue, causing severe inconvenience to consumers, especially public transport vehicles, private users, and emergency services. The disruption has significantly impacted mobility and daily livelihoods in the region.”

The PDA Pune has stressed that the decision has been taken in the larger public interest to highlight the neglect and seek immediate remedial action. The PDA has also sought urgent intervention from the district collector and other authorities to ensure uninterrupted CNG supply and prevent further inconvenience to the public.

However, the decision has not gone down well with most CNG users. Rajesh Kulkarni, an auto-rickshaw driver from Talegaon, said, “This is going to make our lives even harder. We already wait in long queues every day, sometimes up to two hours, and then find out that there is no gas left. Now with this suspension, we don’t know where to go. Our income depends on our ability to keep the rickshaw running, and without CNG, we are stuck. The government or gas company must step in and ensure a reliable supply. We cannot survive like this.”

Whereas Anita Bhalle, a resident of Chakan, said, “I switched to a CNG car last year because it was more economical and better for the environment. But with this kind of unreliable supply, it is becoming a nightmare. I have had to skip office meetings just because I could not refuel in time. If they are suspending sales, they should at least provide alternative arrangements or timelines so that commuters like me can plan ahead. It is really disappointing.”