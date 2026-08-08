PG manager killed, woman critically injured in iron rod attack; man arrested

A 22-year-old paying guest (PG) manager was allegedly killed and a 21-year-old woman critically injured after a man attacked them with an iron rod at a PG accommodation in Marunji near Hinjewadi on Thursday. The accused has been arrested and booked for murder and attempt to murder.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 pm on August 6. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The deceased was identified as Sagar Sahebrao Gaikwad, manager of Vaishnavi PG in Seven Star City, Marunji. The injured woman, Nikita Shivaji Dhanane, is undergoing treatment for grievous injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 pm on August 6. The accused, Dinesh Mahadev Jhambare, 32, of Pandharpur in Solapur district, allegedly arrived at the PG in a white car and attacked the victims with an iron rod.

Police said Jhambare suspected that Nikita, who was known to him, was staying with Gaikwad at the PG. Acting on this suspicion, he allegedly attacked Gaikwad, who sustained fatal injuries. He then allegedly assaulted Nikita with the intention of killing her, leaving her critically injured.

“The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and motive,” a Hinjawadi police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint lodged by the PG owner, Hinjewadi police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint lodged by the PG owner, Hinjewadi police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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