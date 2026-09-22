Pune: Several paying guest (PG) accommodations, hostels and study centres across Pune city have started removing their name and signboards amid the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ongoing fire-safety crackdown, officials said.

PGs pull down signboards as PMC fire dept crackdown enters fourth day

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, the PMC fire brigade shut down 10 PG accommodations found violating fire-safety and other civic norms in Viman Nagar. The action was the fourth consecutive day of the drive. The establishments were closed after violations were found. However, the removal of names and signboards made it difficult for civic officials to identify and inspect such establishments.

According to PMC officials, removing signboards has emerged as a fresh challenge for the civic administration because officials rely on visible identification to locate and inspect such establishments. The fire brigade has been conducting inspections of PGs, hostels, coaching classes and study centres across the city following directions issued by PMC municipal commissioner, Naval Kishor Ram, on Friday last week.

PMC fire brigade dept chief Ganesh Sonune said that if such establishments fail to comply with fire-safety rules and permissions, strict action will be taken against them, and they will be asked to shut down. “It is mandatory to have the required permissions and safety compliance to run the facility. These establishments have been asked to complete the compliance within seven days,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Even if they have removed the name board, such establishments will be tracked down, and action will be taken as per the rule,” said Sonune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Even if they have removed the name board, such establishments will be tracked down, and action will be taken as per the rule,” said Sonune. {{/usCountry}}

Read More