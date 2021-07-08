Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pharmacist duped of 10 lakh by two imposters

A pharmacist from Pune was duped of ₹10 lakh by two people who claimed to be pharmaceutical suppliers
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
A pharmacist from Pune was duped of 10 lakh by two people who claimed to be pharmaceutical suppliers. The Pune police are looking for a man and a woman in the case.

“The complainant owns a business and has a shop,” said police sub inspector VM Deshmukh of Vishrambaug police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shashikant Fand (43), a resident of Sus road area of Pashan who owns a shop in Appa Balwant Chowk, Budhwar peth.

In December 2019, the complainant paid 10, 52,800 to the man-woman duo who promised to supply medicines to his shop. However, the two did not supply medicines and are suspected to have used the money for personal gains.

The woman among the two later on transferred 52,800 to the man’s bank account but they have, since then, failed to return the remaining money.

Therefore, a case was regsitered agaisnt the two and the police are on a lookout for them.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered Vishrambaug police station.

