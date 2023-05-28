PhD student booked for molesting advocate woman

Road rage incident

Pune:

A 26-year-old student registered for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) has been booked for outraging the modesty of an advocate woman in a road rage incident that happened on Friday night near Spicer College in Aundh, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, she along with her husband was passing through the stretch to pick up a food parcel from a nearby restaurant. The accused, Sujit Kate, was allegedly driving rashly near Spicer College, when the complainant asked him to drive slowly to prevent a road mishap.

According to the complainant, Kate stopped his vehicle and got out of his car and started abusing her. The complainant and her husband requested him to speak properly even after the accused started abusing her. Considering the situation, her husband intervened at that time the accused assaulted him and injured him badly.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Kate later hit the windshield of her car and damaged it and threatened to kill them. As a result, the woman approached Chatushringi police station on Saturday and lodged a police complaint against the accused.

The eyewitnesses claimed that Kate also tried to use the clout of his mother, who according to him is a local NCP politician.

Police officials from the Chatuhshrungi police station confirmed that the accused’s mother is an office bearer of the National Congress Party (NCP) but that won’t affect the police investigation.

A case has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station under sections 354(a), (4),324,504,506 and 427 of the IPC and API Babasaheb Zarekar is investigating the case further.

