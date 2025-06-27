Pilot study launched by PKC, Maha-Metro to boost Pune Metro ridership & last-mile connectivity

In a first, the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) and Maha-Metro in May launched a comprehensive pilot study aimed at boosting ridership on the Pune Metro and identifying solutions for last-mile connectivity. The study will be carried out till the end of this year and will focus on understanding commuter behaviour, addressing barriers to metro adoption, and recommending actionable interventions across infrastructure and service delivery. As part of the study, a special one-month campaign tentatively titled ‘Metro Month’ will be held in the city in October or November this year during which the team will test the proposed solutions. The campaign will also include social media promotion, targeted outreach, and efforts to boost commuter confidence and awareness. (HT PHOTO)

Led by Priya Nagaraj, CEO of PKC, along with Anita Kane, senior advisor at PKC and project head, the study is being jointly executed by the PKC, Centre for Environment Education (CEE) India, and Save Traffic Movement (STM).

Whereas Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar said, “We have tied up with the PKC for this ridership enhancement initiative, which combines behavioural research, community engagement, and infrastructure evaluation. The goal is to better understand why commuters are not opting for the metro, and what changes—such as feeder service alignment, improved infrastructure, or connectivity fixes—can help us change that.”

Nagaraj said that the project has already begun on the ground. “Pune Metro wants to increase footfalls on existing routes and also prepare for upcoming lines. This includes looking at how to integrate ticketing and last-mile services. We are surveying different user groups along the metro corridor, analysing patterns, and working towards data-backed recommendations,” she said.

For now, the pilot is focused exclusively on the Pune Metro, particularly the aqua line between Vanaz and Garware College metro stations. This corridor cuts across a range of user profiles—from residential zones like Rambha Colony and Shiv Tirth Nagar to student hubs in Kothrud—making it ideal for studying usage trends and commuter pain points.

If successful, the study’s findings may be shared with the Mumbai Metro and other metro projects in the state, Nagaraj said.

Multi-channel outreach, on-ground engagement

According to Kane, the campaign goes beyond conventional surveys. “We are conducting door-to-door consultations, focused group discussions, and event-based surveys—because experience shows that online forms alone get poor response. We are not only talking to commuters but also to rickshaw drivers, vendors, students, and carpool users. In Vanaz for instance, carpool users from Bavdhan are parking in residential lanes, leading to friction. We are studying such patterns to find inclusive solutions.”

One of the key objectives is to recommend viable options to improve first-mile and last-mile access. This could involve dedicated pink autos, shared rides, mini-vans, footpath upgrades, or additional Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus routes.

‘Metro Month’ to be held in city in October/November 2025

As part of the study, a special one-month campaign tentatively titled ‘Metro Month’ will be held in the city in October or November this year during which the team will test the proposed solutions. The campaign will also include social media promotion, targeted outreach, and efforts to boost commuter confidence and awareness.

Kane said, “‘Metro Month’ will act as a live experiment. If something works—say, a feeder service or service frequency tweak—it could become permanent. For instance, we have already noticed that stations like Anand Nagar are crowded during peak hours. One suggestion under discussion is increasing metro frequency at those times.”

Kane said that the study avoids a one-size-fits-all approach. “Each locality has unique challenges. Our recommendations will reflect ground realities. If this pilot works, it can serve as a replicable model across the city and state,” she said.

Citizens’ response

Commuters have welcomed the initiative. Shraddha Rathi, a resident of Model Colony, said, “Right now, it’s either a long walk or an expensive rickshaw to get to the metro. If they bring in shared autos or mini-vans, it will make a real difference.”

Nikhil Deshmukh, a student from Kothrud, said, “The metro is efficient but getting there is a challenge. Better connectivity and awareness could make more students ditch their two-wheelers.”