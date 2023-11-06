Pimpri-Chinchwad Police bust illegal LPG refilling racket, two held

Ahead of the festive season, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday dismantled an illegal LPG refilling racket in the Dehu Road area.

The incident was reported at the Vikas Nagar area of the Dehu Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects, while a search is underway for a third suspect, said officials.

Police officials also seized a total of 74 empty cylinders from the illicit operation. The incident was reported at the Vikas Nagar area of the Dehu Road.

The accused have been identified as Shashikant Sanjay Mitkari (32), Vijay Bhausaheb Kokare (28), Anil Baban Gadale (24) and Prashant Ashok Karande (19) all are from Danagat Wasti. Of these Kokare and Gadale were arrested by police and search of other accused is underway.

The crackdown on the illegal activity was initiated in response to concerns about safety hazards and the potential for accidents during the festive season, as the demand for LPG cylinders typically surges during this period.

Police are working to trace the source of these cylinders and to ensure that they are properly disposed of or returned to authorised LPG dealers for safe handling.

A case has been registered at Dehu Road police station under sections 285 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3,4,5,6,7 of the Essential Commodity Act.

